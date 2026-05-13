Supreme Court mediation led by Chandrachud disrupted in Kapur feud
The Supreme Court's effort to settle the Kapur family inheritance feud has run into trouble.
Rani Kapur, mother of the late businessman Sunjay Kapur, says her daughter-in-law Priya is disrupting the court-ordered mediation led by former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.
The court will look into Rani's concerns on May 14.
Rani Kapur warns of RIPL meeting
Rani claims Priya and others are planning a board meeting at Raghuvanshi Investment Pvt. Ltd. (RIPL) on May 18 to gain control of family assets, which she feels could cause serious harm.
She is asking the court to stop Priya from interfering with the RK Family Trust and companies tied to Sunjay's estate.
Since Sunjay passed away in June 2025, both sides have been locked in a legal fight over Sona Group assets, with cooperation proving tough so far.