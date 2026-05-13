Supreme Court mediation led by Chandrachud disrupted in Kapur feud

Rani Kapur warns of RIPL meeting

Rani claims Priya and others are planning a board meeting at Raghuvanshi Investment Pvt. Ltd. (RIPL) on May 18 to gain control of family assets, which she feels could cause serious harm.

She is asking the court to stop Priya from interfering with the RK Family Trust and companies tied to Sunjay's estate.

Since Sunjay passed away in June 2025, both sides have been locked in a legal fight over Sona Group assets, with cooperation proving tough so far.