Supreme Court orders 2 month deadline in Garg death case
The Supreme Court has told the trial court to finish hearing key witnesses in singer Zubeen Garg's death case within two months.
The bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta, the event manager accused of conspiracy after Garg allegedly drowned at a Singapore event last year, has been pushed to October 12.
Mahanta's earlier request for bail was already turned down.
Garg trial to hear 11 witnesses
11 crucial witnesses are about to testify, with the trial moving forward every day.
Mahanta is accused of threatening to die by suicide if Garg refused to go for the Singapore event, giving him alcohol, and ignoring medical advice, though his side says it was a case of drowning.
Only 94 out of 394 total witnesses have spoken so far, and some eyewitnesses from Singapore still haven't taken the stand.
The case has sparked outrage among his fans and calls for answers from fans who deeply feel the loss of one of Assam's most loved artists.