Supreme Court quashes all FIRs against Samay Raina

The Cure SMA Foundation had filed a petition last year as an intervention application in the Latent case, accusing Raina of mocking the disabled.

The controversy started when influencer Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on Raina's show and made comments that were widely criticized as obscene and offensive.

Multiple complaints and FIRs were filed across states, alleging promotion of obscenity and use of indecent language.

Allahbadia then approached the Supreme Court seeking consolidation of the FIRs against him.