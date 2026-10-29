Supreme Court rejects Advani's marriage claim to Khanna over eviction
Entertainment
Anita Advani tried to get her long-term relationship with late actor Rajesh Khanna legally recognized as a marriage, but the Supreme Court has now said no.
The judges agreed with earlier courts that their relationship did not meet the legal definition of marriage, especially since Advani was evicted from Khanna's home in 2012.
Advani's domestic violence case dismissed
Advani also filed a domestic violence case against Khanna's estranged wife, Dimple Kapadia, and his family back in 2013, but that was also dismissed.
The courts said her relationship with Khanna did not qualify for protection under the Domestic Violence Act.
So, after years of legal battles, none of her claims were accepted by the courts.