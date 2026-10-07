Supreme Court tells Yadav to make film during check-bounce hearing
Entertainment
Rajpal Yadav, the actor, just got an unexpected suggestion from the Supreme Court: make a new movie.
This came up while the court was hearing his ongoing check-bounce case.
The judges noted he recently paid ₹1.15 crore to settle part of his dues, and Chief Justice Surya Kant encouraged him to focus on films, saying it could help both his public image and entertain audiences.
Yadav convicted over 7 bounced cheques
Yadav's money troubles go back to 2010 when he borrowed ₹5 crore for his film Ata Pata Laapata.
In 2013, he issued seven checks that bounced, leading to a conviction and a three-month jail sentence this year.
Now, his legal team says selling property might help clear more of his debt soon, so there's still hope for a happy ending.