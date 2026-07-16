Supreme Court to review Orissa HC stay on 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath'
The Supreme Court is set to review a challenge against the Orissa High Court's order that paused the release of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, an animated film about Lord Jagannath.
The movie was supposed to hit theaters on July 10, 2026, but ran into trouble after temple authorities objected to its depiction of the deity.
The Supreme Court agreed to hear the case on Friday.
Deb seeks expert review 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath'
Just before the annual Rath Yatra festival, Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee chairman Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb called out the trailer as a "completely fictitious story" that doesn't match sacred texts.
He said these changes could upset millions of devotees and asked for experts to review the film before it gets released.
So far, the filmmakers haven't responded publicly.