Supreme Court upholds Saregama, blocks Vels Film's use in 'Aghathiyaa'
Entertainment
Big news for music rights: the Supreme Court refused to interfere with a Delhi High Court ruling that Saregama owns the sound recording of En Iniya Pon Nilave from the classic Tamil film Moodu Pani.
Composer Ilaiyaraaja had challenged this, but the court sided with Saregama, blocking Vels Film International from using the song in their movie Aghathiyaa.
Courts confirm composer Ilaiyaraaja owns composition
The issue started when Vels Film International used a new version of the song, saying they had rights from Ilaiyaraaja.
But Saregama pointed to a 1980 agreement with RCA, the original rights holder, showing they actually hold those rights.
The courts agreed: while Ilaiyaraaja still owns his musical composition, he can't transfer rights to the sound recording or lyrics that aren't his.