SC declines plea to ban 'Yadav Ji ki Love Story'

The Supreme Court of India has refused to ban or change the title of the upcoming movie Yadav Ji ki Love Story, reported PTI. The decision came after a plea was filed by the chief of Vishwa Yadav Parishad, who argued that the movie's name portrayed their community in a negative light. However, Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan dismissed this claim as "wholly unfounded."

Court's observation 'We fail to understand as to how the title...' The bench observed, "We fail to understand as to how the title of a film can reflect the community in a bad light." "The title of the film nowhere has any adjective or any word that portrays the Yadav community in bad light." The court also distinguished this case from its previous order regarding Ghooskhor Pandat, where it had asked for a change of title due to negative connotations associated with the term "ghooskhor (corrupt)."

Dismissal details 'The name in no way portrays the Yadav community...' The petitioner had alleged that the title of Yadav Ji ki Love Story perpetuated an offensive stereotype against their community. However, the bench dismissed these concerns, stating, "Neither of the reasonable restrictions under Article 19 under the Constitution are attracted." "The name in no way portrays the Yadav community in bad light or any negative way. The writ petition is accordingly dismissed."

