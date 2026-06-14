Surbhi Jyoti, husband Sumit Suri welcome baby girl

Parenthood

Suri always wanted a baby girl

In February, the 38-year-old actor revealed that her husband was hoping for a baby girl. "We are in a beautiful space currently. Sumit has always been a very hands-on partner anyway, but with my pregnancy, he has been more vigilant," she told Hindustan Times. "I am happy as long as it's a healthy baby. I don't have a preference for the baby's gender, but Sumit is hoping for a healthy baby girl."