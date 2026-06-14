Surbhi Jyoti, husband Sumit Suri welcome baby girl
What's the story
Television actor Surbhi Jyoti and her husband, actor Sumit Suri, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple announced the news on social media with a sweet post that read: "Our daughter is here. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude." They also shared a pastel pink poster featuring a rose, which said: "It's a Girl! 13th June, 2026. Love, Surbhi and Sumit."
Congratulations
The couple's post was flooded with congratulatory messages
The couple's heartfelt Instagram post was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from friends, colleagues, and fans across the entertainment industry. Actors Kishwer Merchant and Aashka Goradia were among those who sent their best wishes to the new parents. Merchant commented, "Yayyyyiieeeee.. congratulations" while Goradia wrote, "Congratulationssssss."
Parenthood
Suri always wanted a baby girl
In February, the 38-year-old actor revealed that her husband was hoping for a baby girl. "We are in a beautiful space currently. Sumit has always been a very hands-on partner anyway, but with my pregnancy, he has been more vigilant," she told Hindustan Times. "I am happy as long as it's a healthy baby. I don't have a preference for the baby's gender, but Sumit is hoping for a healthy baby girl."
Career
Here's a look at their careers
Jyoti is known for her performances in the television series Qubool Hai, Naagin, Ishqbaaz, Tanhaiyan, and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. Meanwhile, Suri made his acting debut with the adventure thriller 3D film Warning in 2013. He has also appeared in films such as What the Fish, Babloo Happy Hai, Surkhaab, and A Billion Colour Story. He was also seen in 14 Phere, a comedy starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda.