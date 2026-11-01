Suresh, Apte warn about AI-generated images on Zoom Fan Club
Entertainment
Actors Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte opened up about their worries over AI-generated images during a recent Zoom Fan Club chat.
Suresh pointed out how these images can blur the line between real and fake, while Apte described AI as "frightening" and admitted it leaves her feeling uneasy.
Suresh calls AI boon and bane
Suresh called AI artificial intelligence is both bane and boon for everyone, highlighting how it can help but also threaten personal privacy. She's wary of how easily AI can be misused.
Apte shared that she was unfamiliar with ChatGPT. Their concerns echo what other celebrities, like Salman Khan, have said about misuse of AI.