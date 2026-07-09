Suresh Gopi criticized over SRFTI inaction after harassment finding
Entertainment
Suresh Gopi, a member of Parliament and head of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), is being criticized for not taking action after a senior official was found guilty of sexual harassment by an internal committee in May 2026.
Even after two months, SRFTI has not announced any disciplinary steps or reached out to the survivor.
SRFTI survivor demands immediate termination
The survivor is demanding the accused be fired and has questioned Gopi's silence. She said, "I want the immediate termination of this person as per the rules," adding that it feels like SRFTI is not serious about protecting students.
The Students's Union also slammed the delay, warning it discourages others from speaking up.
So far, Gopi has not responded publicly.