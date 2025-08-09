Next Article
Suresh Gopi's 'Janaki v/s State of Kerala' heads to OTT
Missed it in theaters? The Malayalam film Janaki V v/s State of Kerala, starring Suresh Gopi, is dropping on Zee5 and OTTplay Premium from August 15.
The movie had a rocky start with title-related controversy and CBFC objections, but that's all sorted now.
Plus, you can catch it in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil too.
More about film and its cast
Directed by Pravin Narayanan, the film follows advocate David Abel Donovan (Gopi) as he fights for justice for Janaki (Anupama Parameswaran), an assault survivor. The cast also features Shruthi Ramachandran, Divya Pillai, Askar Ali, and Madhav Suresh. Its box office run was pretty quiet —let's see if streaming gives it a second wind.
If you're into Gopi's work, his film Garudan is also on Zee5.