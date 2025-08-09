Suresh Gopi's 'Janaki v/s State of Kerala' heads to OTT Entertainment Aug 09, 2025

Missed it in theaters? The Malayalam film Janaki V v/s State of Kerala, starring Suresh Gopi, is dropping on Zee5 and OTTplay Premium from August 15.

The movie had a rocky start with title-related controversy and CBFC objections, but that's all sorted now.

Plus, you can catch it in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil too.