Suresh says unknown man harassed her and cousin in Bengaluru
Entertainment
Kannada actor Divya Suresh, who you might know from Bigg Boss Kannada eight, shared on Instagram that she and her cousin were harassed by an unknown man while heading to their car in Bengaluru around 11:30pm.
Even after they confronted him, the man kept following and behaving inappropriately.
Suresh tags Bengaluru police, questions safety
Frustrated by the experience, Suresh tagged Bengaluru police on Instagram and asked, "Where is the safety we keep being promised?"
She posted a video showing the man lingering near their locked car as her cousin urged her to call the police.
Suresh added that no woman should have to worry about going out at night.