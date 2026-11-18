Suresh's 'Sathyavan Savithiri' receives U/A from CBFC before November 20
Keerthy Suresh's upcoming film, Sathyavan Savithiri, just got a U/A certificate from the CBFC after its trailer dropped.
The movie, which promises a courtroom drama, is all set to hit theaters worldwide on November 20.
Suresh plays lawyer defending husband
Keerthy plays Savithiri, a lawyer who finds herself defending her own husband in court after he's accused of murdering an NRI woman named Veronica.
Mysskin steps in as her former boss-turned-rival, adding extra tension to the case.
The cast also features Heartbeat Charukesh, Balasaravanan, and Madhusudhanan.
Directed by Praveen S Vijay with music by Sam C S, the film was originally supposed to drop in July but is now arriving this month.