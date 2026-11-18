Keerthy plays Savithiri, a lawyer who finds herself defending her own husband in court after he's accused of murdering an NRI woman named Veronica.

Mysskin steps in as her former boss-turned-rival, adding extra tension to the case.

The cast also features Heartbeat Charukesh, Balasaravanan, and Madhusudhanan.

Directed by Praveen S Vijay with music by Sam C S, the film was originally supposed to drop in July but is now arriving this month.