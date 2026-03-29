Suri cast Panday as Krish after dinner 'Saiyaara' 579 cr
Entertainment
Director Mohit Suri was unsure about casting Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara, thinking he seemed too soft at first.
But after a relaxed dinner, Suri saw a different side of Panday, more real and fitting for the role of Krish Kapoor.
That choice turned out to be spot-on, with the film earning a massive ₹579 crore at the box office.
Panday Padda debut 'Saiyaara' 35-50 cr
Suri has known Panday's family since before Ahaan was born, which made working together more meaningful.
Saiyaara also introduced both Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to audiences.
The movie tells the story of a girl with memory issues who forms an unexpected bond with a musician, all made on a budget of ₹35-50 crore.