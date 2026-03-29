Suri cast Panday as Krish after dinner 'Saiyaara' 579 cr Entertainment Mar 29, 2026

Director Mohit Suri was unsure about casting Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara, thinking he seemed too soft at first.

But after a relaxed dinner, Suri saw a different side of Panday, more real and fitting for the role of Krish Kapoor.

That choice turned out to be spot-on, with the film earning a massive ₹579 crore at the box office.