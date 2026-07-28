Tom Cruise's daughter legally drops father's surname
What's the story
Suri Cruise, the daughter of Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, has reportedly dropped her father's surname. The 20-year-old now goes by Suri Noelle, a name change that was confirmed through public records as accessed by Page Six. These records show that she registered to vote in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, under this new name during her freshman year (in 2024) at Carnegie Mellon University, where she is currently studying.
Name change details
The name change may have happened in New York
The publication further reported that Noelle did not file a name change request in Allegheny County, which suggests that the legal change may have happened in New York before she moved to Pennsylvania for college.
According to Page Six, name change requests in New York are either automatically sealed or can be sealed upon request.
Public attention
Noelle 1st used her new name at high school graduation
Noelle first drew public attention for using her new name during her graduation from LaGuardia High School in June 2024.
The ceremony pamphlet reportedly identified her without the Cruise surname.
At that time, a source told the publication that Noelle was "showing praise for her mother" by using Noelle, which is Holmes's middle name.
Career
She is studying musical theater
Noelle developed an interest in acting while in high school after landing the lead role of Morticia Addams in The Addams Family: A New Musical.
She is currently studying musical theater at Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama.
Earlier this year, she played Angel in Cosmic Microwave Background, a one-night-only staged reading at Pittsburgh's New Hazlett Theater.
Later this week, she will appear in Midsummer!, a modern adaptation of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.
Family background
Tom and Holmes were married for almost 6 years
Tom, a devout Scientologist, and Holmes welcomed Noelle in April 2006. They married seven months later but divorced in August 2012.
After the split, Noelle stayed with her mother, who has said in recent years that they "kind of grew up together."
Meanwhile, Tom is next set to appear in Digger, a satirical black comedy directed by Alejandro G. Inarritu. The film releases on October 2, 2026.