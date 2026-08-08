Suri shares 'Awarapan 2' trailer, sequel lands August 14 2026

Mohit Suri shared the trailer of Awarapan 2, calling it "Like a long-lost love, like an old friend you haven't met in years but still deeply miss."

The sequel drops on August 14, 2026, nearly two decades after the original.

Suri got a bit nostalgic on Instagram, sharing how much this project means to him and thanking director Nitin Kakkar for doing it with "so much love, flourish, sensitivity and heart," while appreciating producer Vishesh Bhatt.