Suri shares 'Awarapan 2' trailer, sequel lands August 14 2026
Mohit Suri shared the trailer of Awarapan 2, calling it "Like a long-lost love, like an old friend you haven't met in years but still deeply miss."
The sequel drops on August 14, 2026, nearly two decades after the original.
Suri got a bit nostalgic on Instagram, sharing how much this project means to him and thanking director Nitin Kakkar for doing it with "so much love, flourish, sensitivity and heart," while appreciating producer Vishesh Bhatt.
Suri praises Hashmi, Patani, Bhatt
Suri gave a special shoutout to Emraan Hashmi, "my hero," who's been part of the journey. He also praised Disha Patani and said he's proud of Bhatt for taking the franchise forward.
Fun fact: even though Awarapan didn't do well at first, its music turned it into a cult classic over time. Now, the sequel aims to continue that legacy.