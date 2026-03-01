'Suriya 46': First look, title reveal is tomorrow
Suriya fans, get ready! The first look and official title of his next film—currently called "Suriya 46"—will be revealed tomorrow at 10:18am.
Sithata Entertainments teased the reveal on Instagram, calling it "a spectacle in the making" and hinting at "A presence you can't ignore."
Filming, which began last June, is in its final stage with only five working days left to wrap up.
More about the film
Directed by Venky Atluri, this one's a family drama about a middle-aged man's romance with a younger woman, giving off some "Ghajini" vibes.
The cast features Mamitha Baiju, Bhavani Sre, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon—who's making her Tamil cinema comeback after more than two decades.
Release date and other details
"Suriya 46" is aiming for a July or August 2026 release (not long after Suriya's other film "Karuppu" drops in April).
Netflix has already picked up streaming rights. Music is by G.V. Prakash Kumar, with Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya producing.