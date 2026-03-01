'Suriya 46': First look, title reveal is tomorrow Entertainment Mar 01, 2026

Suriya fans, get ready! The first look and official title of his next film—currently called "Suriya 46"—will be revealed tomorrow at 10:18am.

Sithata Entertainments teased the reveal on Instagram, calling it "a spectacle in the making" and hinting at "A presence you can't ignore."

Filming, which began last June, is in its final stage with only five working days left to wrap up.