'Suriya 46': Title, 1st-look poster of Atluri's film out tomorrow

The title and first-look poster of Suriya 's upcoming film, Suriya 46, will be unveiled on Monday at 10:18am. The announcement was made by the production house Sithara Entertainments on social media . The film, directed by Venky Atluri, also stars Mamitha Baiju and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

Plot details What is the story of 'Suriya 46'? The film is said to be a drama exploring the relationship between a middle-aged man (Suriya) and his younger lover (Baiju). Atluri had earlier revealed that Suriya's character in the upcoming film is similar to Sanjay Ramaswamy from Ghajini, which producer Naga Vamsi also confirmed a few days ago. The film also stars veteran actor Radikaa Sarathkumar.

Cast and crew Tandon returns to Tamil cinema with this film Suriya 46 marks Tandon's return to Tamil cinema after a long hiatus. The last film she did in the language was Aalavandhan, released in 2001. The technical team includes composer GV Prakash, who has previously worked with Atluri on Vaathi and Lucky Bhaskar, and with Suriya on Soorarai Pottru. Cinematographer Nimish Ravi and editor Navin Nooli are also part of the team.

Advertisement