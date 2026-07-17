'Suriya 47' completes shoot in Madhavan's 1st collaboration with Suriya

Nazriya Fahadh stars opposite Suriya, and Naslen joins in a key role.

The movie promises a blend of action, comedy, and emotional drama, so there's something for everyone.

The official title and first-look poster drop on July 23, which happens to be Suriya's 51st birthday.

Meanwhile, he's also gearing up for Viswanathan & Sons (out August 14), with its second single (sung by Suriya himself) is also expected to release on his birthday.

Busy times ahead for fans!