'Suriya 47' completes shoot in Madhavan's 1st collaboration with Suriya
Suriya 47, the much-awaited action-comedy drama starring Suriya, has finished shooting.
The production team shared the news online with a cheerful "It's a wrap for #Suriya47. See you in theaters with The One."
This marks director Jithu Madhavan's first collaboration with Suriya, making it a pretty exciting pairing.
'Suriya 47' poster, title July 23
Nazriya Fahadh stars opposite Suriya, and Naslen joins in a key role.
The movie promises a blend of action, comedy, and emotional drama, so there's something for everyone.
The official title and first-look poster drop on July 23, which happens to be Suriya's 51st birthday.
Meanwhile, he's also gearing up for Viswanathan & Sons (out August 14), with its second single (sung by Suriya himself) is also expected to release on his birthday.
Busy times ahead for fans!