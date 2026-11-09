Suriya and Jyotika's 'Scene' crosses ₹100cr worldwide after Diwali
Entertainment
Suriya and Jyotika are on a high as their film Scene just crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide, only days after its Diwali release.
The movie has clicked with audiences across regions and languages, and both stars have thanked fans for all the love.
'Scene' over ₹80cr in 2 days
Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene pulled in over ₹80 crore within its first two days and kept up momentum to cross ₹100 crore by Sunday.
This strong run highlights not just a smart release strategy but also how much viewers are enjoying it, solidifying Suriya and Jyotika's place as major players this festive season.