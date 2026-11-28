Scene has reportedly earned over ₹265.75 crore globally, making it one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026.

In India alone, the film has raked in a net collection of ₹152.02 crore so far, with a domestic gross collection of ₹176.58 crore.

IMDb describes the plot as, "[The film] follows an eccentric police officer and his quirky team whose lives take an unexpected turn after they are assigned a new mission."