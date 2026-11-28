When will Suriya's 'Scene' hit OTT?
What's the story
The Tamil action thriller Scene, starring Suriya and Naslen, is set for its digital premiere on Netflix. The film, directed by Jithu Madhavan, was released in theaters on November 6 during the Diwali weekend. While an official OTT premiere date has not been announced yet, reports suggest it will be available from December 4.
Box office performance
Box office collection, plot of 'Scene'
Scene has reportedly earned over ₹265.75 crore globally, making it one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026.
In India alone, the film has raked in a net collection of ₹152.02 crore so far, with a domestic gross collection of ₹176.58 crore.
IMDb describes the plot as, "[The film] follows an eccentric police officer and his quirky team whose lives take an unexpected turn after they are assigned a new mission."
Film details
Meet the cast and crew of 'Scene'
Scene features an ensemble cast including Nazriya Nazim, Anandraj, Lal, and Raj Priyan.
The film is produced by Jyotika and Suriya under the banners of Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.
The music has been composed by Sushin Shyam, while Ajmal Sabu handles editing duties.
Scene marks the Tamil cinema debut of Madhavan, Naslen, and Shyam.