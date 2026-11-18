Actor Suriya surprised Naslen K Gafoor with a Cartier Santos watch, worth over ₹9 lakh, as a token of appreciation for being part of the Tamil film Scene.

Naslen showed off the luxury gift during an interview for his upcoming movie Bachelor Party D'eux, even sharing a light moment about co-star Kunchacko Boban jokingly asking for Suriya's contact after seeing the watch.