Suriya gifts ₹9L Cartier Santos to Gafoor for 'Scene'
Actor Suriya surprised Naslen K Gafoor with a Cartier Santos watch, worth over ₹9 lakh, as a token of appreciation for being part of the Tamil film Scene.
Naslen showed off the luxury gift during an interview for his upcoming movie Bachelor Party D'eux, even sharing a light moment about co-star Kunchacko Boban jokingly asking for Suriya's contact after seeing the watch.
'Scene' hits over ₹260cr worldwide
Scene has been a huge hit since its November 6 release, pulling in over ₹260 crore worldwide in just 12 days.
Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film gave Naslen a chance to shine and reach new audiences in Tamil cinema.
With stars like Nazriya Nazim and Silambarasan TR alongside him, this role marks an exciting new chapter for Naslen's career.