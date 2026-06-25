Suriya hails 'Balan: The Boy' as another Malayalam gem
Suriya just gave a big shoutout to Balan: The Boy, saying it's "another gem" from Malayalam cinema.
This psychological thriller, directed by Chidambaram and written by Jeethu Madhavan, caught his eye for its bold storytelling and technical brilliance.
Suriya especially praised the fresh cast, including newcomers alongside Tovino Thomas, and loved the acting, cinematography, music by Sushin Shyam, and the film's unpredictable twists.
Jyothika calls 'Balan: The Boy' masterpiece
Jyothika, Suriya's wife and fellow actor, called Balan: The Boy a "masterpiece." She was moved by how the movie blends empathy, mystery, innocence, and criminal instinct.
She highlighted the powerful performances from both the child actors and Tovino Thomas's transformative role.
Jyothika also admired Shyju Khalid's poetic cinematography and described the film as a visually rich story about motherhood and innocence.