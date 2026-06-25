Suriya hails 'Balan: The Boy' as another Malayalam gem Entertainment Jun 25, 2026

Suriya just gave a big shoutout to Balan: The Boy, saying it's "another gem" from Malayalam cinema.

This psychological thriller, directed by Chidambaram and written by Jeethu Madhavan, caught his eye for its bold storytelling and technical brilliance.

Suriya especially praised the fresh cast, including newcomers alongside Tovino Thomas, and loved the acting, cinematography, music by Sushin Shyam, and the film's unpredictable twists.