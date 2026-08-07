Suriya returns in 'Vishwanath & Sons' worldwide August 14, 2026
Entertainment
Suriya is back with Vishwanath & Sons, hitting theaters worldwide on August 14, 2026.
This bilingual film, directed by Venky Atluri, centers on a former Olympic shooter who connects deeply with his child's surrogate mother after their baby gets sick.
The unique storyline and fresh pairing of Suriya and Mamitha Baiju have fans buzzing.
Atluri calls film heartfelt family drama
Director Atluri called working with Suriya a dream come true and described the movie as a heartfelt family drama best enjoyed with loved ones, plus it wraps up in under two hours.
With music by G.V. Prakash Kumar and a cast including Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, and Nassar, this marks a new chapter for Suriya after Karuppu and Retro.