'Suriya 46' likely to hit theaters in July 2026: Reports

By Isha Sharma 04:58 pm Jan 31, 202604:58 pm

What's the story

Tamil superstar Suriya's upcoming film, tentatively titled Suriya 46, is likely to be released in July 2026. The film is currently in production under the direction of Venky Atluri and features Mollywood sensation Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. Initially, it was rumored that the movie would be released in April 2026, but recent reports suggest otherwise. An official confirmation from the makers is awaited.