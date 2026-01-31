'Suriya 46' likely to hit theaters in July 2026: Reports
What's the story
Tamil superstar Suriya's upcoming film, tentatively titled Suriya 46, is likely to be released in July 2026. The film is currently in production under the direction of Venky Atluri and features Mollywood sensation Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. Initially, it was rumored that the movie would be released in April 2026, but recent reports suggest otherwise. An official confirmation from the makers is awaited.
Plot details
Know more about 'Suriya 46'
Suriya 46 will reportedly delve into the unconventional relationship between a 45-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman. Suriya's role is said to be similar to his character Sanjay Ramasamy from Ghajini. Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon will also play pivotal roles in the film. The movie is being produced by Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments with music by GV Prakash Kumar.
Suriya's recent projects
Suriya's recent and upcoming films
Suriya was last seen in the action-drama Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It also starred Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, and Jayaram in key roles. Up next, he is set to feature in Karuppu, helmed by RJ Balaji. It also stars Trisha, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Supreeth Reddy, and Yogi Babu.