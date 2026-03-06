Suriya-Trisha's 'Karuppu' gets release date: Details here
Suriya's next film, Karuppu, is aiming for a theatrical release on April 10, 2026.
Directed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, this fantasy action movie stars Trisha Krishnan alongside Suriya as a lawyer who gets possessed by a deity to take on injustice.
More about the film
Karuppu will hit theaters first, with satellite rights for TV yet to be announced.
The screenplay comes from a team including Ashwin Ravichandran and Rahul Raj, while the music is by Sai Abhyankkar and visuals are handled by G K Vishnu.
Supporting cast and shooting schedule
The film also features Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, and Yogi Babu.
Shooting start date not reported.
The original release was delayed due to post-production work—so fans have been waiting a while for this one!