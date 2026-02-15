Suriya-Venky Atluri's film gets release window
Suriya's new movie—possibly titled Vishwanathan and Sons—is landing in theaters between July and August 2026.
Directed by Venky Atluri, this romantic drama explores a love story between individuals with a significant age gap.
Producer Naga Vamsi said the film is expected to release three to four months after Suriya's other film, Karuppu, hits screens in April.
Cast and crew of the film
Suriya leads the cast with Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon, and Radikaa Sarathkumar joining him. Music is by G.V. Prakash Kumar.
The official title is still under wraps, but filming wraps up soon—just five days left on set.
Other upcoming films of Suriya
Besides this project, Suriya stars as a deity-possessed lawyer fighting injustice in Karuppu (April), alongside Trisha Krishnan.
He'll also play an offbeat cop in the action-comedy Suriya 47 with Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Naslen.