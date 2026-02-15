Suriya-Venky Atluri's film gets release window Entertainment Feb 15, 2026

Suriya's new movie—possibly titled Vishwanathan and Sons—is landing in theaters between July and August 2026.

Directed by Venky Atluri, this romantic drama explores a love story between individuals with a significant age gap.

Producer Naga Vamsi said the film is expected to release three to four months after Suriya's other film, Karuppu, hits screens in April.