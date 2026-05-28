Suriya's bilingual 'Vishwanath and Sons' set for August 14, 2026 Entertainment May 28, 2026

Suriya fans, mark your calendars: his new bilingual film, Vishwanath And Sons, is hitting theaters on August 14, 2026.

The release lines up with the Independence Day weekend, and the announcement came with a slick poster showing Suriya in London vibes.

This news lands while his last movie, Karuppu, is still making waves at the box office.