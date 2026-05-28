Suriya's bilingual 'Vishwanath and Sons' set for August 14, 2026
Entertainment
Suriya fans, mark your calendars: his new bilingual film, Vishwanath And Sons, is hitting theaters on August 14, 2026.
The release lines up with the Independence Day weekend, and the announcement came with a slick poster showing Suriya in London vibes.
This news lands while his last movie, Karuppu, is still making waves at the box office.
'Vishwanath and Sons' directed by Atluri
Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath And Sons promises a fun family entertainer.
The cast includes Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon in key roles.
GV Prakash Kumar handles the music, Nimish Ravi is behind the camera, and Navin Nooli edits.
Earlier teasers hinted at heartfelt family moments, so expectations are high!