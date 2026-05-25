Suriya's 'Karuppu' collects 236cr worldwide with 148.55cr total in India
Entertainment
Suriya's fantasy action film Karuppu is on a roll, pulling in over ₹236 crore worldwide.
Just on its 10th day, the movie brought in ₹14.45 crore net in India, bumping its total to ₹148.55 crore at home.
Overseas audiences chipped in too, making this a major win for the team.
'Karuppu' climax shot after editing
Karuppu took off after a slow first week, thanks to packed weekends and a huge release, over 5,000 shows with nearly half the seats filled on Day 10.
At a Chennai event, Suriya opened up about production struggles due to tight finances that delayed shooting the climax song.
He shared that it was finally filmed after editing wrapped up, all because of a teammate's suggestion.