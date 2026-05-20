Suriya's 'Karuppu' hits ₹100cr in India within 5 days
Entertainment
Suriya's new film Karuppu is off to a flying start, crossing the ₹100 crore mark at the Indian box office within five days of its May 15 release.
The movie pulled in a total gross of ₹108.77 crore and a net of ₹93.72 crore by Tuesday, holding strong even with a slight dip in daily earnings.
Tamil 'Karuppu' leads, apology over Ilaiyaraaja
The Tamil version is leading the charge, out-earning the Telugu versions and already beating Suriya's previous films Kanguva and Etharkkum Thunindhavan at the box office.
However, not everything has been smooth after backlash over a scene mentioning music legend Ilaiyaraaja, the filmmakers apologized on May 19 and promised to update future screenings.