Suriya's 'Karuppu' re-censored, adds 2 minutes ahead of May 14

'Karuppu' trailer features Krishnan, Chinmayi returns

The latest trailer highlights Suriya's intense performance and features Trisha Krishnan, with Chinmayi returning as her dubbing artist.

Karuppu got an uncut 15 rating in the UK and early ticket sales, both in India and abroad, are already strong.

The film's UK distributor is calling it a "massive festival blast," so excitement is definitely building for release day.