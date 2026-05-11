Suriya's 'Karuppu' re-censored, adds 2 minutes ahead of May 14
Entertainment
Suriya's much-awaited film Karuppu is dropping worldwide on May 14.
Directed by RJ Balaji, the movie blends courtroom drama with rural folklore, with Suriya playing a lawyer fighting for justice.
The film just went through re-censorship to boost its emotional punch, and now includes two extra minutes of fresh footage.
'Karuppu' trailer features Krishnan, Chinmayi returns
The latest trailer highlights Suriya's intense performance and features Trisha Krishnan, with Chinmayi returning as her dubbing artist.
Karuppu got an uncut 15 rating in the UK and early ticket sales, both in India and abroad, are already strong.
The film's UK distributor is calling it a "massive festival blast," so excitement is definitely building for release day.