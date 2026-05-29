Suriya's 'Karuppu' surpasses ₹300cr worldwide 15 days after release
Suriya's new fantasy action film Karuppu has pulled in over ₹300 crore worldwide in only 15 days since its May 14 release.
The movie, directed by RJ Balaji and featuring Trisha Krishnan, follows Saravanan, a lawyer believed to be the human avatar of Karuppusamy.
'Karuppu' becomes Suriya's biggest hit
With a ₹130 crore budget, Karuppu is now Suriya's biggest hit ever, topping his previous record from Singam II.
It also became the first Tamil film in nine months to cross ₹100 crore in Tamil Nadu, beating out Rajinikanth's Coolie.
Even Rajinikanth called it "Balaji, super, super, super, you have achieved; you have achieved. What a big hit! We will meet again soon. ", and Dream Warrior Pictures dropped a special poster celebrating director Balaji, composer @SaiAbhyankkar, and cinematographer G.K. Vishnu as the "magic trio" behind its success.