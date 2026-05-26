Suriya's 'Karuppu' tops 150cr worldwide as sequel talks grow

'Karuppu' reunites Suriya with Krishnan

Suriya jumped on board Karuppu within an hour of hearing Balaji's pitch, trusting him completely.

Both were surprised by how well the film did: Balaji credits its May release for grabbing more attention by avoiding exam and election distractions.

The film also reunites Suriya with Trisha Krishnan after nearly 20 years; plus, it features Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Sshivada, Swasika, and Balaji himself as the villain.