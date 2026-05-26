Suriya's 'Karuppu' tops 150cr worldwide as sequel talks grow
Entertainment
Suriya's latest film, Karuppu, just smashed his personal box office records, pulling in over ₹150 crore worldwide. Directed by RJ Balaji, the movie's huge success has sparked talks of a sequel.
At a recent event, Suriya shared his excitement and said updates on the next chapter are coming soon.
'Karuppu' reunites Suriya with Krishnan
Suriya jumped on board Karuppu within an hour of hearing Balaji's pitch, trusting him completely.
Both were surprised by how well the film did: Balaji credits its May release for grabbing more attention by avoiding exam and election distractions.
The film also reunites Suriya with Trisha Krishnan after nearly 20 years; plus, it features Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Sshivada, Swasika, and Balaji himself as the villain.