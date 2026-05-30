Suriya's 'Karuppu' tops 300cr worldwide as Balaji praised, Khan congratulates
Entertainment
Suriya's latest film, Karuppu, has taken Tamil cinema by storm, earning ₹300 crore worldwide since its May 15 release.
Directed by RJ Balaji, this fantasy action drama is getting love for its emotional story and strong performances, so much so that even Aamir Khan sent Suriya a personal note to celebrate the success.
Suriya kept 'Mookuthi Amman' reference
Industry stars like Silambarasan TR and top directors have praised the film.
One memorable moment almost didn't make it: a line referencing Balaji's earlier movie Mookuthi Amman. Suriya was hesitant at first but agreed to keep it in, and it became one of the film's memorable moments.