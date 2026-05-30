Suriya's 'Karuppu' tops 300cr worldwide as Balaji praised, Khan congratulates Entertainment May 30, 2026

Suriya's latest film, Karuppu, has taken Tamil cinema by storm, earning ₹300 crore worldwide since its May 15 release.

Directed by RJ Balaji, this fantasy action drama is getting love for its emotional story and strong performances, so much so that even Aamir Khan sent Suriya a personal note to celebrate the success.