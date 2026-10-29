Suriya's 'Scene' trailer and audio launch October 31 Chennai 5pm
Entertainment
Suriya's much-awaited film Scene is set for its audio and trailer launch on October 31 at Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai, starting at 5pm.
The buzz is already high after a Dubai pre-release event, and the team is gearing up to keep the excitement rolling as Diwali approaches.
Madhavan's 'Scene' releases November 6
Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene brings together Suriya, Nazriya Nazim, and Naslen in a mix of action, comedy, and dark humor.
The movie hits theaters on November 6, just in time for Diwali weekend, so if you're into films with a quirky edge, this one might be worth checking out.