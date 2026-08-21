Suriya's 'Vishwanath and Sons' collects ₹141.32cr worldwide in 1st week
Entertainment
Suriya's new film, Vishwanath and Sons, is off to a strong start, pulling in ₹141.32 crore worldwide in just its first week.
Even though collections dipped a bit on day seven, the movie still managed an impressive ₹81.60 crore net in India and ₹94.32 crore gross.
Telugu leads domestic markets ₹47cr overseas
The Telugu version led the way with solid numbers, while Tamil wasn't far behind; Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu were the biggest contributors at home.
Karnataka and Kerala added smaller but steady amounts.
The real surprise? Overseas fans brought in a hefty ₹47 crore, showing Suriya's appeal goes well beyond India.