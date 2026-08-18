Suriya's 'Vishwanath and Sons' ₹120.88cr, 3rd-highest Tamil film this year
Entertainment
Suriya's new film Vishwanath and Sons just became the third-highest-grossing Tamil movie of the year, pulling in ₹120.88 crore worldwide in only four days since its August 14 release.
The family drama, directed by Venky Atluri, with Mamitha Baiju as co-star, has already outperformed Radikaa Sarathkumar's Thaai Kizhavi.
Adds ₹7.5cr Monday nationwide
The film kept up its momentum on Monday, adding ₹7.5 crore across nearly 5,000 shows nationwide.
It now sits just behind Karuppu and Jana Nayagan at the top of the 2026 box office charts.
With around ₹45 crore from international markets so far, it's clear audiences are loving this family drama, another win for Suriya this year.