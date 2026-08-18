Suriya's 'Vishwanath and Sons' ₹120.88cr, 3rd-highest Tamil film this year

Suriya's new film Vishwanath and Sons just became the third-highest-grossing Tamil movie of the year, pulling in ₹120.88 crore worldwide in only four days since its August 14 release.

The family drama, directed by Venky Atluri, with Mamitha Baiju as co-star, has already outperformed Radikaa Sarathkumar's Thaai Kizhavi.