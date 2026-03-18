Suriya's 'Vishwanath and Sons's teaser: 1.3 million shares on Instagram Entertainment Mar 18, 2026

Suriya's new film, Vishwanath and Sons, is already making waves.

The teaser dropped on March 16 and smashed Instagram records with 1.3 million shares in just two days.

It also pulled in over 9.5 million YouTube views within 48 hours of its release: pretty wild for a first look.