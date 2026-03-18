Suriya's 'Vishwanath and Sons's teaser: 1.3 million shares on Instagram
Entertainment
Suriya's new film, Vishwanath and Sons, is already making waves.
The teaser dropped on March 16 and smashed Instagram records with 1.3 million shares in just two days.
It also pulled in over 9.5 million YouTube views within 48 hours of its release: pretty wild for a first look.
Teaser gives a glimpse of age-gap romance
The teaser introduces Sanjay Vishwanath (Suriya), a focused international pistol shooter in his 40s whose routine life takes a turn when Maddy (Mamitha Baiju), who is 25 years younger, falls for him.
There are some lighthearted moments as she tries to win him over.
Release date, other cast members
Directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Naga Vamsi, the film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon.
Vishwanath and Sons hits theaters July 2026 — mark your calendar!