Suriya's 'Vishwanath and Sons's teaser release date is here

The first-look poster shows Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, looking sharp in a suit while holding a baby, definitely intriguing! The cast features Mamitha Baiju as the female lead, plus Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon (making her South Indian cinema comeback), along with Bhavani Sre. GV Prakash Kumar is handling the music.

Release date and OTT details

Vishwanath and Sons will hit theaters in July 2026 after Karuppu (starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan; directed by RJ Balaji, who also appears in the film) is likely to release in April 2026.

Once it finishes its run on the big screen, you'll be able to catch it on Netflix too.