Suriya's 'Vishwanath and Sons's teaser release date is here
Suriya fans, get ready: the teaser for his new film Vishwanath and Sons will be released on March 16, 2026, at 4:06pm.
This marks Suriya's 46th lead role, and the movie is directed by Venky Atluri, making his Tamil debut.
Produced by Sithara Entertainments, the film promises a family drama with an ensemble cast that includes Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon.
Cast and crew of the film
The first-look poster shows Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, looking sharp in a suit while holding a baby, definitely intriguing!
The cast features Mamitha Baiju as the female lead, plus Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon (making her South Indian cinema comeback), along with Bhavani Sre.
GV Prakash Kumar is handling the music.
Release date and OTT details
Vishwanath and Sons will hit theaters in July 2026 after Karuppu (starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan; directed by RJ Balaji, who also appears in the film) is likely to release in April 2026.
Once it finishes its run on the big screen, you'll be able to catch it on Netflix too.