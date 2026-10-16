Surkamp, Pavlov's Dog singer, dies at 73, bandmate Steiling mourns
David Surkamp, the iconic voice behind 1970s rock band Pavlov's Dog, has passed away at 73.
The news was shared by his bandmate Abbie Steiling, who remembered him for his "endless creativity" and "unmistakable artistry."
She also sent heartfelt condolences to his family and spoke about the deep loss felt by their community.
Fans share tributes for Surkamp
Fans are sharing memories and tributes online: one even mentioned being named after the song "Julia" and recalled a special concert with Surkamp.
His unique voice left a mark on tracks like "Julia" and "Subway Sue," inspiring listeners across generations.
Steiling highlighted not just his musical talent but also his love for his wife Sara, saying the band would love to hear the fans' words and messages for the late singer and that they would be cherished.