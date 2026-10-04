Surprise eviction sends 6 home on 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 8'
Entertainment
This weekend's Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 episode took an unexpected turn with a mass eviction: six contestants (Rakesh, Loletta, Gayathri, Sumesh, Jaseela, and Sreelakshmi) were sent home in one go.
In a tense garden task, Mridhula had red liquid emerge from her rock-like structure, and in the last round of the game, Anjali was declared out.
'Bigg Boss' reveals secret room twist
Just when it seemed over for Mridhula and Anjali, Bigg Boss revealed they'd actually been moved to a secret room instead of leaving.
Their return caught everyone off guard, Anjali admitted, "For a second, I thought everything was over. Thank you so much, Bigg Boss,"
With this twist, the season just got way more interesting for both housemates and fans.