5 hidden details about 'The Crown' every fan should know

The Crown is a critically acclaimed series that gives a glimpse into the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II . But, apart from its historical narrative, the show has some lesser-known facts that make it even more interesting. Here are five surprising facts about The Crown that you may not know, giving you a new perspective on this iconic series.

#1 The show was inspired by a play The Crown was inspired by Peter Morgan's play, The Audience. The play revolved around the weekly meetings between Queen Elizabeth II and her prime ministers. Morgan's fascination with the British monarchy led him to expand this concept into a full-fledged series, giving viewers an in-depth look at various events and personalities that shaped modern history.

#2 Filming locations span multiple countries While The Crown is set in the UK, it has been filmed in several locations across Europe. From the palaces of London to the streets of Edinburgh, the series has captured the essence of different eras beautifully. However, some scenes were also shot in places like Malta and Norway, which doubled for historical locations.

#3 Attention to detail is paramount One of the most striking features of The Crown is its meticulous attention to detail. The production team goes to great lengths to ensure accuracy in costumes, props, and settings. Each piece of clothing is carefully selected to reflect the period accurately. The same goes for the props used on set, which are sourced from auctions or replicas of real-life items owned by the royals.

#4 Historical accuracy vs. dramatization While The Crown is praised for its portrayal of historical events, it has also been criticized for taking creative liberties with the storylines. The series does not shy away from dramatizing events for storytelling purposes, which can sometimes blur the line between fact and fiction. This has sparked discussions among historians and viewers about how much dramatization is acceptable in historical dramas.