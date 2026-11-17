Director M Padmakumar defended the film, saying, "Every film has its own journey, and as filmmakers, our responsibility is to stay true to the story we set out to tell."

"Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is a film that explores an important subject through a deeply emotional and investigative narrative."

"We have approached the story with great sincerity, keeping its larger message and the sensitivity of the subject in mind."