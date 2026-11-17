'Great sincerity...': 'Suryaa' director reacts to Sunny Deol-starrer getting postponed
What's the story
The release of Sunny Deol's upcoming film, SURYAA: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, has been postponed from its original November 20, 2026 date. The delay is due to the film's certification process. The makers have assured that they are committed to presenting the movie as originally envisioned and will announce a new release date after completing the certification process.
Defense
'Stay true to the story we set out to tell'
Director M Padmakumar defended the film, saying, "Every film has its own journey, and as filmmakers, our responsibility is to stay true to the story we set out to tell."
"Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is a film that explores an important subject through a deeply emotional and investigative narrative."
"We have approached the story with great sincerity, keeping its larger message and the sensitivity of the subject in mind."
Statement
'We look forward to the day audiences can watch...'
The director added, via Bollywood Hungama, "While the film is currently going through the necessary certification process, our commitment to its original vision remains unchanged."
"I believe certain stories deserve to be experienced in their entirety, with their context, emotions and intent, rather than being judged through isolated moments."
"We look forward to the day audiences can watch the film and engage with the story and the conversations it hopes to initiate."
Film background
'Suryaa' is a Hindi remake of Malayalam film 'Joseph'
Presented by Kamal Mukut, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is a Hindi remake of the critically and commercially successful Malayalam film Joseph.
The Hindi version has been adapted for its audience while retaining the emotional and investigative elements of the original story.
The film also stars Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal.