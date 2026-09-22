Susan Sarandon to receive Womenlands Excellence Award at Rome festival
What's the story
Susan Sarandon will be honored at the Alice in the City sidebar of the Rome Film Festival, a section dedicated to films for children and youth. It will also host the international launch of her upcoming film, The Accompanist. In addition to promoting the film, Sarandon will receive the Womenlands Excellence Award at this festival, confirmed Variety.
Film details
More about 'The Accompanist'
Sarandon plays Sylvia in The Accompanist, a chain-smoking first-time foster parent to a spirited eight-year-old named Emily.
The indie dramedy received positive reviews after its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.
The Rome Film Festival praised Sarandon's career, highlighting her ability to choose roles that explore themes of identity, desire, power, rules, and freedom.
Career highlights
'Sarandon has spanned decades of cinema...'
The statement said, "From The Rocky Horror Picture Show to The Hunger, from The Witches of Eastwick, to Thelma & Louise, to Dead Man Walking, Sarandon has spanned decades of cinema, building a gallery of female characters that cannot be reduced to a single model."
It added that the "common thread" running through her journey is not only the roles she has chosen but also "her ability to maintain her own autonomy from the Hollywood system."