Sushmita Sen's mother Subhra bought 2 luxury apartments in Mumbai
Entertainment
Subhra Sen, jewelry designer and mother of actor Sushmita Sen, registered two luxury apartments in Oberoi Realty's Elysian project, Goregaon East in November 2025.
Both homes are identical in size—1,760 sq ft each—and come with their own parking spots.
A look at the costs
The first apartment set her back ₹8.40 crore (plus stamp duty and registration), while the second cost ₹8.49 crore with similar charges.
Altogether, her investment for both flats in the same tower totals a hefty ₹16.89 crore.
About the project and its location
Elysian has become a magnet for high-end buyers, with 172 sales already worth over ₹1,700 crore.
The project sits in a well-connected part of Goregaon East—close to major roads and business hubs like BKC and Andheri—making it super convenient for city life.