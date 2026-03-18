Sussanne Khan co-founds lab-grown diamond brand, debuting on Gudi Padwa day
Ekatra Retail Ventures, a fresh face in lab-grown diamond jewelry, launched on Gudi Padwa day.
Co-founded by Sussanne Khan, who's also stepping in as design director, alongside Pavitra Gandhi, Sunny Sakaria, Vasuki Punj, and Chirayu Yardi, the brand debuted with Shristi Ratna: a diamond featuring 108 facets that nod to cosmic journeys.
Redefining luxury with sustainable jewelry
Ekatra wants to shake up what luxury means by making sustainable jewelry that's both stylish and meaningful.
As Gandhi put it, having Sussanne lead design means they're pushing boundaries with bold creativity and new experiences.
The focus is all about eco-friendly sparkle with a story.
Team of partners and their unique collections
The team brings together familiar faces like Jennifer Winget, Apoorva Mukhija, and Pragya Kapoor, each set to launch collections inspired by their own stories.
Plus, Rahul Dayama joins as a partner to help grow the brand with his experience in scaling modern consumer labels.