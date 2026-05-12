Sutaria makes Cannes debut, honored at Women in Cinema Gala
Entertainment
Tara Sutaria is making her big Cannes Film Festival debut this week, and she's getting recognized at the Women in Cinema Gala by the Red Sea Film Foundation for her growing impact in film.
The event highlights women shaping cinema, and Tara's honor comes just as she gears up for a bold new role.
'Toxic' sees Sutaria in unconventional role
Her upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, marks a fresh chapter with Tara taking on an unconventional character.
For Cannes, she's drawing inspiration from old-school Hollywood icons like Elizabeth Taylor. She even called Taylor her "Forever inspiration... For next week, in particular." on Instagram.
Once Cannes wraps up, it's full focus on promoting Toxic.