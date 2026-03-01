'Suttum Vizhi Sudare': Vikash replaces Fawaz in ongoing series

Meanwhile, here's the plot of 'Suttum Vizhi Sudare'

The plot centers around Sudar, who runs away with Vetri but faces some tough turns—she loses him while pregnant, ends up accused of murder, and gives birth to Sudar in prison.

The current "Abinaya's Life" storyline dives into themes of identity and resilience.

With Vikash stepping into a key role previously portrayed by Fawaz, fans are curious to see how he brings new depth to these emotional moments.