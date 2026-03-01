'Suttum Vizhi Sudare': Vikash replaces Fawaz in ongoing series
Big change on the hit Tamil show Suttum Vizhi Sudare—Vikash is now taking over from Fawaz.
The series, which kicked off on Star Vijay, stars Vinusha Devi as Abinaya and Yuvan Mayilsamy as Vetri, with Tanishka Girish and Rajkumar Manoharan rounding out the main cast.
Meanwhile, here's the plot of 'Suttum Vizhi Sudare'
The plot centers around Sudar, who runs away with Vetri but faces some tough turns—she loses him while pregnant, ends up accused of murder, and gives birth to Sudar in prison.
The current "Abinaya's Life" storyline dives into themes of identity and resilience.
With Vikash stepping into a key role previously portrayed by Fawaz, fans are curious to see how he brings new depth to these emotional moments.
Fans are excited to see how Vikash will reinterpret the character
Viewers have been talking non-stop about this casting switch, especially since Suttum Vizhi Sudare has become a must-watch for Tamil TV fans.
The latest episodes (adapted from Telugu show Chinni) are part of the series that began airing on Star Vijay, and fans are curious to see how Vikash will reinterpret the character.