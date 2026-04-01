Suvarna, 22, to premiere 'September 21' at Cannes May 16

'September 21' examines Alzheimer's caregiving

September 21 digs into the emotional realities of Alzheimer's, not just for patients but for caregivers too.

Priyanka Upendra, who plays Kamala, the caregiver, says she hopes the film shines a light on what caregivers go through.

Suvarna wants viewers to walk away thinking deeply about these challenges, sharing, "I didn't want to make a purely commercial film — I wanted it to carry a message and leave the audience with a thought,"

The cast also features Pravin Singh Sisodia, Zarina Wahab, Ajith Shidhaye, and Amit Behl.