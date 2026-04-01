Suvarna, 22, to premiere 'September 21' at Cannes May 16
Karen Kshiti Suvarna, just 22, is set to premiere her first feature film September 21 at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16.
The Hindi-Kannada drama follows an Alzheimer's patient confused by the pandemic and his son's unexpected return home.
This is Suvarna's second Cannes appearance: her short film Hide & Seek was previously selected at the Cannes World Film Festival.
'September 21' examines Alzheimer's caregiving
September 21 digs into the emotional realities of Alzheimer's, not just for patients but for caregivers too.
Priyanka Upendra, who plays Kamala, the caregiver, says she hopes the film shines a light on what caregivers go through.
Suvarna wants viewers to walk away thinking deeply about these challenges, sharing, "I didn't want to make a purely commercial film — I wanted it to carry a message and leave the audience with a thought,"
The cast also features Pravin Singh Sisodia, Zarina Wahab, Ajith Shidhaye, and Amit Behl.